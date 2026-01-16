Idaho State defeats Idaho 76-68

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jamison Guerra’s 21 points helped Idaho State defeat Idaho 76-68 on Thursday.

Guerra added six assists for the Bengals (10-8, 3-2 Big Sky Conference). Martin Kheil scored 14 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Caleb Van De Griend shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Vandals (10-7, 2-2) were led in scoring by Jackson Rasmussen, who finished with 19 points. Isaiah Brickner added 12 points for Idaho. Kolton Mitchell had 10 points.

