Omari Witherspoon makes go-ahead shot in OT and Pittsburgh tops Wake Forest 80-76 to end 3-game skid

By AP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Barry Dunning Jr. and Roman Siulepa each scored 15 points, Omari Witherspoon made a step-back jumper with 15 seconds left in overtime, and Pittsburgh beat Wake Forest 80-76 on Tuesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Siulepa stole an inbounds pass along the sideline and raced the other way for a fast-break dunk to tie it at 66-all with 1:02 remaining in regulation. Wake Forest guard Juke Harris took the last shot of regulation, but his contested layup attempt was not close at the buzzer.

Witherspoon was fouled after making a steal with 1:25 left in overtime and a review upgraded it a Flagrant 1, leading to two free throws and possession. Witherspoon went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to pull within 76-75 and he was off on a 3-point attempt.

Wake Forest went the final two minutes without scoring.

Witherspoon and Brandin Cummings each finished with 13 points for Pittsburgh (9-12, 2-6 ACC). Siulepa also grabbed 15 rebounds for his third straight game with a double-double.

Myles Colvin scored 18 points and Harris added 17 for Wake Forest (11-10, 2-6). Cooper Schwieger grabbed 11 rebounds to go with seven points.

Harris scored eight points during a 14-1 run to give Wake Forest an early 23-11 lead. The Demon Deacons led 36-30 at halftime behind 11 points from Harris and 10 by Nate Calmese.

Calmese, averaging 10.4 points per game and 5.2 assists, left the game with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half with an apparent ankle injury and did not return.

Up next

Wake Forest: Returns home to play N.C. State on Saturday.

Pitt: Goes on the road to play No. 22 Clemson on Saturday.

