Texas Southern earns 96-64 victory over Alabama State

HOUSTON (AP) — Zaire Hayes had 17 points in Texas Southern’s 96-64 win against Alabama State on Tuesday.

Hayes shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (6-13, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Alex Anderson scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Jaylen Wysinger shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Tyler Byrd led the way for the Hornets (6-14, 3-4) with 29 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Jerquarius Stanback added 13 points.

