Texas Southern earns 96-64 victory over Alabama State

HOUSTON (AP) — Zaire Hayes had 17 points in Texas Southern’s 96-64 win against Alabama State on Tuesday.

Hayes shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (6-13, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Alex Anderson scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Jaylen Wysinger shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Tyler Byrd led the way for the Hornets (6-14, 3-4) with 29 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Jerquarius Stanback added 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press