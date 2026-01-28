Skip to main content
Thompson’s 27 lead Stephen F. Austin past Northwestern State 69-67

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson scored 27 points as Stephen F. Austin beat Northwestern State 69-67 on Tuesday.

Thompson made two free throws with 10 seconds left for a 69-64 lead.

Thompson also had six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (18-3, 11-1 Southland Conference). Lateef Patrick added 13 points while going 4 of 14 from the floor.

The Lumberjacks extended their winning streak to six games.

Chip Brunt and Micah Thomas each finished with 19 points for the Demons (6-14, 4-7). Willie Williams also had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Thompson scored 13 points in the first half for Stephen F. Austin, which led 37-32 at the break. SFA pulled off the victory after a 14-3 second-half run broke a 37-37 tie and gave them the lead at 51-40 with 13:45 left in the half. Thompson scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

