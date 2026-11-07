Hawaii sets school record for largest margin of victory, beating Bethesda

HONOLULU (AP) — Zack Davidson scored 20 points, Bol Dengdit added a double-double and Hawaii posted its largest margin of victory, beating Bethesda 116-44 on Friday night at the Rainbow Classic.

Hawaii will play UT Arlington in the championship game on Sunday, while Portland will take on Bethesda for third place.

Davidson made 9 of 12 shots and snagged nine rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (2-0). Dengdit totaled 12 points and 13 rebounds. Tanner Cuff and Chance Trujillo both scored 14.

Shane Sands had 12 points and Jaden Peters scored 10 for the Flames, an NCCAA team from Anaheim, Calif.

Davidson had 14 points to guide Hawaii to a 61-21 lead at the half.

Hawaii’s previous largest margin of victory came on Nov. 20, 1962, in a 110-43 win over BYU.

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