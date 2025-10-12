Skip to main content
Zalc's 51-yard field goal caps Dartmouth's 4th quarter rally in 17-16 win over Yale

By AP News

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Quarterback Grayson Saunier ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns and Owen Zalc’s 51-yard field goal as time expired sent Dartmouth to a dramatic 17-16 win over Yale on Saturday.

Zalc missed from 31 yards in the first quarter and from 56 in the third before his end-of-game heroics. On the seven-play, 42-yard scoring drive, Saunier completed 3 of 4 for 37 yards with the big play being a 22-yard completion to Ky’Dric Fisher on third-and-5 to put the ball at the Bulldogs’ 33 and set up Zalc.

On the prior drive, Yale took a 16-14 lead on the strength of a 13-play, 70-yard drive that ended when Dante Reno threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Graham Smith with 37 seconds left.

Yale (2-2, 1-1) built a 10-0 lead through three quarters before the Big Green (3-1, 1-1 Ivy League) rallied. Saunier ran it in from the 6 at the end of an 11-play, 92-yard drive that lasted a little more than five minutes.

On Yale’s next drive, Dartmouth’s Sean Williams intercepted Reno. Six plays later, Saunier ran it in from 37 yards out for a 14-10 lead. On the drive, Yale’s Abu Kamara intercepted Saunier, but the Bulldogs’ Phoenix Grant was called for a personal foul and Dartmouth maintained possession.

Reno threw for 196 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

