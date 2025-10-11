Avery Johnson’s three TD passes and two defensive scores lift K-State over TCU 41-28

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Avery Johnson threw three touchdown passes — two to Garrett Oakley — and Kansas State added two defensive touchdowns to defeat TCU 41-28 Saturday afternoon. Des Purnell had two interceptions, including a pick-6, for the Wildcats.

Johnson finished 16-of-26 passing for 196 yards for Kansas State (3-4, 2-2 Big 12).

Josh Hoover was 26-of-47 passing for 376 yards and three touchdowns for TCU (4-2, 1-2 Big 12).

K-State took a two-score lead early in the third quarter with its second defensive touchdown of the game. Purnell picked off Hoover and raced 25 yards for the score.

Johnson then found Garrett Oakley for his second touchdown, this time from 17 yards out, to give the Wildcats a 28-7 lead with 3:57 left in the third quarter.

TCU used a seven-play, 75-yard drive in just 1:51 to draw within 28-14 late in the fourth quarter. Hoover found Chase Curtis on a 2-yard touchdown on fourth down.

But Johnson found Jarend Bradley for a 12-yard touchdown to give K-State a 35-14 lead.

Hoover connected with Eric McAlister for an 85-yard touchdown, but Purnell’s second interception in TCU territory set up a Luis Rodriguez field goal.

TCU got on the scoreboard with a 12-play, 93-yard drive late in the first half. Jeremy Payne went around the left end for a 1-yard touchdown.

Kansas State answered with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Oakley, capping a six-play, 75-yard drive to even the score.

On TCU’s second play of the ensuing possession, Hoover’s pass to Ed Small was ruled a backward pass. It was recovered by Wesley Fair at the TCU 15-yard line. Fair ran it in for a touchdown, giving K-State a 14-7 lead at the half.

The Takeaway

TCU: The Horned Frogs waited too long to find their offense. They started each half with anemic offense before getting long drives started.

Kansas State: The Wildcats were opportunistic, scoring twice on defense and holding TCU to 1 of 4 on fourth down.

Up Next

TCU returns home next Saturday for a morning game against Baylor, while Kansas State has a bye before its “Sunflower Showdown” game at Kansas Oct. 25.

By DAVID SMALE

The Associated Press