Sewell, Davis score on runs of 90-plus yards and Alcorn State lands first win of season

By AP News

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jacorian Sewell ran for 177 yards, including a 99-yard touchdown, Reggie Davis added 139 yards on the ground and Alcorn State routed Lincoln of California 42-0 on Saturday.

Sewell broke free from his own 1-yard line on the Braves’ first drive. Moments later, Davis added a 92-yard scoring burst to make it 14-0 just five minutes into the contest.

Quarterback Jaylon Tolbert connected with Omarion Blakes on a three-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter, sending the Braves (1-5) to halftime with a 21-0 advantage.

Sewell struck again on a 55-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, followed by Tolbert’s 38-yard touchdown strike to Tyran Warren. Tylon Citizen capped the scoring with a two-yard touchdown rush to make it 42-0 midway through the third.

Lincoln is a traveling team that is not a member of the NCAA. The school is located in Oakland, Calif.

