Bouman-to-Fenner connection leads South Dakota in 17-14 win over Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Aidan Bouman threw two touchdown passes to Larenzo Fenner and South Dakota defeated Northern Iowa 17-14 on Saturday.

Zeke Mata’s school-record 58-yard field goal on the final play of the first half gave the Coyotes a 10-7 lead and Bouman’s 67-yard hookup with Fenner made it 17-7 midway through the third quarter.

Northern Iowa scored with less than a minute left in the game when Matthew Schecklman threw a 7-yard TD pass to Bill Jackson but South Dakota recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Bauman completed 16 of 24 passes for 202 yards and Fenner had 84 yards on three receptions for the Coyotes (5-3, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference).

Schecklman had two touchdown passes and was 22-for-40 passing for 189 yards. He led the Panthers (2-5, 0-3) with 60 yards rushing and JC Roque Jr. was the top receiver with 91 yards on seven catches. ___

