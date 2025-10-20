Skip to main content
Trump honors 2025 college baseball champs LSU and LSU-Shreveport

By AP News
By AP News
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday honored NCAA baseball champs Louisiana State University and NAIA champs Louisiana State University-Shreveport with a joint White House celebration to mark their stellar 2025 seasons.

The LSU Tigers swept Coastal Carolina in the College World Series, while the LSU-Shreveport Pilots went a perfect 59-0 en route to their title.

“I think we should bring them into government,” Trump jokingly said of LSU head coach Jay Johnson and LSU-Shreveport’s Brad Neffendorf. “We can definitely use them.”

The Pilots’ standout left-handed pitcher, Isaac Rohde, was named the 2025 ABCA/Rawlings NAIA Pitcher of the Year. The Tigers championship team included nine players selected in the 2025 major league draft.

It was LSU’s eighth national championship. Only the University of Southern California, with 12, has won more College World Series titles.

