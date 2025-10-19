No. 14 Oklahoma hosts No. 5 Ole Miss

No. 5 Ole Miss (6-1) at No. 14 Oklahoma (6-1), Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Oklahoma Offense

Overall: 379 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 249.7 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 129.3 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (70th)

Oklahoma Defense

Overall: 213 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 132.6 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 80.4 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 9.4 points per game (2nd)

Ole Miss Offense

Overall: 491.9 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 304.1 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 187.7 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 37.4 points per game (16th)

Ole Miss Defense

Overall: 362.3 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 195.6 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 166.7 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 22.6 points per game (52nd)

Ole Miss ranks 14th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 51.7% of the time.

Oklahoma ranks 116th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin.

Ole Miss ranks 118th in the FBS with 69 penalty yards per game.

Ole Miss is 58th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 81.8% of trips. Oklahoma’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Ole Miss is 119th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:32, compared to Oklahoma’s 51st-ranked average of 30:47.

Team leaders

Oklahoma

Passing: John Mateer, 1,567 yards, 7 TDs, 6 INTs, 64.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Tory Blaylock, 393 yards on 87 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Sategna, 493 yards on 37 catches, 4 TDs

Ole Miss

Passing: Trinidad Chambliss, 1,549 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kewan Lacy, 618 yards on 138 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Harrison Wallace III, 400 yards on 21 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Oklahoma won 26-7 over South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 18. Mateer led Oklahoma with 150 yards on 18-of-26 passing (69.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Blaylock carried the ball 19 times for 101 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for five yards. Sategna had seven receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Ole Miss lost 43-35 to Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 18. Chambliss led Ole Miss with 263 yards on 19-of-36 passing (52.8%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 42 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Lacy carried the ball 12 times for 31 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 10 yards. De’Zhaun Stribling recorded 96 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Oklahoma plays at No. 11 Tennessee on Nov. 1. Ole Miss hosts South Carolina on Nov. 1.

By The Associated Press