No. 24 Cincinnati hosts Baylor in Big 12 action

Baylor (4-3) at No. 24 Cincinnati (6-1), Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN Networks

Key stats

Cincinnati Offense

Overall: 446.4 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 261 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 185.4 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 37.9 points per game (15th)

Cincinnati Defense

Overall: 383 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 240.4 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 142.6 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 18.9 points per game (26th)

Baylor Offense

Overall: 486.1 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 344.3 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 141.9 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 36.3 points per game (24th)

Baylor Defense

Overall: 406.3 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 226.4 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 179.9 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 31.4 points per game (118th)

Baylor is 126th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to Cincinnati’s 59th-ranked +1 margin.

Cincinnati ranks 119th in the FBS with 69.1 penalty yards per game.

Baylor is 90th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 81.3% of trips. Cincinnati’s red zone defense ranks 15th at 73.9%.

Cincinnati is last the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:01.

Team leaders

Cincinnati

Passing: Brendan Sorsby, 1,718 yards, 17 TDs, 1 INT, 65.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Evan Pryor, 412 yards on 53 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Caleb Goodie, 359 yards on 18 catches, 2 TDs

Baylor

Passing: Sawyer Robertson, 2,376 yards, 21 TDs, 7 INTs, 61.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Washington, 580 yards on 113 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Josh Cameron, 542 yards on 40 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Cincinnati won 49-17 over Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 18. Sorsby threw for 270 yards on 20-of-29 attempts (69.0%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 13 yards and one rushing touchdown. Pryor had 63 rushing yards on nine carries, adding two receptions for 21 yards. Noah Jennings had three receptions for 63 yards.

Baylor fell 42-36 to TCU on Saturday, Oct. 18. Robertson led Baylor with 318 yards on 25-of-52 passing (48.1%) for two touchdowns and three interceptions. Michael Turner had 68 rushing yards on 12 carries. Ashtyn Hawkins recorded 95 yards on seven catches.

Next game

Cincinnati plays at No. 23 Utah on Nov. 1. Baylor hosts UCF on Nov. 1.

By The Associated Press