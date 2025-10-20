Fresno State hosts San Diego State in MWC matchup

San Diego State (5-1) at Fresno State (5-2), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: San Diego State by 3.5. Against the spread: San Diego State 5-1, Fresno State 3-4.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 369.2 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 189.5 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 179.7 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 30.7 points per game (52nd)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 261.3 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 161.2 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 100.2 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 12.2 points per game (5th)

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 381.9 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 218.3 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 163.6 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (66th)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 311.9 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 190.4 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 121.4 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (64th)

San Diego State is 6th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 26.6% of third downs.

Fresno State ranks 101st in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to San Diego State’s 27th-ranked +4 margin.

Fresno State is 108th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.8% of trips. San Diego State’s red zone defense ranks 7th at 71.4%.

Team leaders

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 1,100 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Lucky Sutton, 526 yards on 104 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Napier, 556 yards on 37 catches, 2 TDs

Fresno State

Passing: E.J. Warner, 1,486 yards, 10 TDs, 9 INTs, 68.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Donelson, 388 yards on 87 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 300 yards on 24 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

San Diego State defeated Nevada 44-10 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Denegal led San Diego State with 205 yards on 14-of-17 passing (82.4%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 41 yards. Sutton carried the ball 16 times for 76 yards and scored one touchdown. Napier had five receptions for 110 yards.

Fresno State fell 49-21 to Colorado State on Friday, Oct. 10. Warner led Fresno State with 350 yards on 28-of-49 passing (57.1%) for three touchdowns and three interceptions. Brandon Ramirez carried the ball seven times for 41 yards. Freeman had seven receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

San Diego State hosts Wyoming on Nov. 1. Fresno State plays at Boise State on Nov. 1.

By The Associated Press