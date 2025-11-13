Ohio meets UMass in MAC play

UMass (0-10) at Ohio (6-4), Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Ohio Offense

Overall: 410.3 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 207.6 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 202.7 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 27.1 points per game (72nd)

Ohio Defense

Overall: 371.1 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 216.1 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 155 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (63rd)

UMass Offense

Overall: 246.3 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 166.8 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 79.5 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 10.5 points per game (136th)

UMass Defense

Overall: 440.9 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 239.4 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 201.5 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 37.6 points per game (132nd)

UMass is 129th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 47.3% of the time. Ohio ranks 46th on offense, converting on 43.1% of third downs.

UMass is 135th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 59.1% of trips. Ohio’s red zone defense ranks 16th at 75.8%.

UMass is 131st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:50, compared to Ohio’s 30th-ranked average of 31:29.

Team leaders

Ohio

Passing: Parker Navarro, 2,057 yards, 12 TDs, 9 INTs, 63.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Sieh Bangura, 927 yards on 172 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Chase Hendricks, 858 yards on 62 catches, 6 TDs

UMass

Passing: AJ Hairston, 957 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, 49.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Brandon Hood, 320 yards on 83 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jacquon Gibson, 457 yards on 48 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Ohio fell 17-13 to Western Michigan on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Navarro led Ohio with 70 yards on 8-of-19 passing (42.1%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 18 times for 105 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bangura had 97 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for zero yards. Mason Williams put up 20 yards on two catches.

UMass lost 45-3 to Northern Illinois on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Brandon Rose led UMass with 101 yards on 11-of-20 passing (55.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Hairston had 23 rushing yards on three carries, adding one reception for five yards. Gibson put up 64 yards on six catches.

Next game

Ohio plays at Buffalo on Nov. 28. UMass hosts Bowling Green on Nov. 25.

By The Associated Press