Jack O’Connell, Domenic Scalese lead Stonehill to 22-15 victory over Mercyhurst

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Jack O’Connell threw two touchdown passes, Domenic Scalese kicked three field goals and Stonehill defeated Mercyhurst 22-15 on Saturday.

O’Connell’s TD passes — 23 yards to Torance Washington Jr. and 14 yards to Zachary Kim — put Stonehill up 13-0 in the first quarter. The Skyhawks did not reach the end zone again but Scalese’s field goals of 19, 44 and 26 yards led to a 22-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

Mercyhurst got a 6-yard touchdown pass from Adam Urena to Joe Kerbacher with 51 seconds left. Urena’s two-point conversion pass was successful, but Stonehill recovered the ensuing onside kick.

O’Connell was 12-for-19 passing for 188 yards and added 52 yards rushing. Zavion Woodard had 57 yards rushing among the 122-yard total for the Skyhawks (3-5, 2-1 NEC).

Urena was 29-for-41 passing for 255 yards with two touchdowns for the Lakers (3-6, 2-2).

