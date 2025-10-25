Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
64.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jack O’Connell, Domenic Scalese lead Stonehill to 22-15 victory over Mercyhurst

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Jack O’Connell threw two touchdown passes, Domenic Scalese kicked three field goals and Stonehill defeated Mercyhurst 22-15 on Saturday.

O’Connell’s TD passes — 23 yards to Torance Washington Jr. and 14 yards to Zachary Kim — put Stonehill up 13-0 in the first quarter. The Skyhawks did not reach the end zone again but Scalese’s field goals of 19, 44 and 26 yards led to a 22-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

Mercyhurst got a 6-yard touchdown pass from Adam Urena to Joe Kerbacher with 51 seconds left. Urena’s two-point conversion pass was successful, but Stonehill recovered the ensuing onside kick.

O’Connell was 12-for-19 passing for 188 yards and added 52 yards rushing. Zavion Woodard had 57 yards rushing among the 122-yard total for the Skyhawks (3-5, 2-1 NEC).

Urena was 29-for-41 passing for 255 yards with two touchdowns for the Lakers (3-6, 2-2).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.