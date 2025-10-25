Skip to main content
Wydner’s 2 TDs late lead West Georgia past Central Arkansas, spoiling Bears’ upset bid

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Davin Wydner threw two touchdown passes in the final six-and-a-half minutes and West Georgia rallied for an 18-17 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Wydner threw a 22-yard score to Owen Dupree for the Wolves’ (6-2, 3-2 United Athletic Conference) first touchdown of the game. The failed 2-point conversion reduced West Georgia’s deficit to 17-12 with 6:38 left.

The Wolves’ defense responded by holding Central Arkansas to minus-5 yards in five plays and forced the Bears to punt.

Wydner then led West Georgia on a six-play, 74-yard drive in which he went 5-for-5 passing for 71 yards. His 23-yard touchdown pass to Dupree were proceeded by completions of 18 and 21 yards in succession to Dupree to give West Georgia its first lead with 1:31 left.

Central Arkansas turned the ball over on downs and West Georgia let time expire.

Austin Myers threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Arlie Lee early in the second quarter with 12:39 before halftime for a 7-0 Bears’ (2-5, 1-2) lead.

West Georgia got on the board four minutes later with a 33-yard field goal from Tommy Holden.

On the following drive, Myers helped lead another 11-play drive, this one for 75 yards, that ended with his 3-yard scoring pass to Malachi Henry for a 14-3 lead.

Myers threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns and Landen Chambers ran for 122 yards on 28 carries.

Myers threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns and Landen Chambers ran for 122 yards on 28 carries.

