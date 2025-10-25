Wydner’s 2 TDs late lead West Georgia past Central Arkansas, spoiling Bears’ upset bid

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Davin Wydner threw two touchdown passes in the final six-and-a-half minutes and West Georgia rallied for an 18-17 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Wydner threw a 22-yard score to Owen Dupree for the Wolves’ (6-2, 3-2 United Athletic Conference) first touchdown of the game. The failed 2-point conversion reduced West Georgia’s deficit to 17-12 with 6:38 left.

The Wolves’ defense responded by holding Central Arkansas to minus-5 yards in five plays and forced the Bears to punt.

Wydner then led West Georgia on a six-play, 74-yard drive in which he went 5-for-5 passing for 71 yards. His 23-yard touchdown pass to Dupree were proceeded by completions of 18 and 21 yards in succession to Dupree to give West Georgia its first lead with 1:31 left.

Central Arkansas turned the ball over on downs and West Georgia let time expire.

Austin Myers threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Arlie Lee early in the second quarter with 12:39 before halftime for a 7-0 Bears’ (2-5, 1-2) lead.

West Georgia got on the board four minutes later with a 33-yard field goal from Tommy Holden.

On the following drive, Myers helped lead another 11-play drive, this one for 75 yards, that ended with his 3-yard scoring pass to Malachi Henry for a 14-3 lead.

Myers threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns and Landen Chambers ran for 122 yards on 28 carries.

