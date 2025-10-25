Harper throws 3 TDs, Gbatu Jr. has 108 yards receiving, UC Davis beats Northern Colorado 27-16

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Grant Harper threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 15-for-31 passing, Samuel Gbatu Jr. caught five passes for 108 yards and a score, and UC Davis defeated Northern Colorado, 27-16 on Saturday.

The Aggies (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky), ranked No. 9 in the FCS coaches poll, rode a 21-point second quarter to secure the victory, as Harper threw all three of his touchdown passes in the frame. Gbatu hauled in a 34-yarder, Jordan Fisher added a 24-yard grab, and Laviel Pickett collected an 18-yard score to lift UC Davis to the win.

Carter Vargas added 94 yards rushing on 15 carries for UC Davis. Nate Rutchena led with 11 total tackles.

Brayden Munroe caught a 51-yard touchdown late in the second quarter for Northern Colorado, but the Bears were unable to carry that momentum into the second half. Eric Gibson was 30-for-42 passing for 272 yards and one touchdown.

UC Davis has won five straight following a 60-point blowout at the hands of FBS Washington, while the Bears (3-5, 1-3) have dropped three of their last four games.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football