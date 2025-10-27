Arizona State visits Iowa State in Big 12 matchup

Arizona State (5-3) at Iowa State (5-3), Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Iowa State by 4.5. Against the spread: Iowa State 3-4-1, Arizona State 3-4-1.

How to watch: TNT

Key stats

Iowa State Offense

Overall: 416.5 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 250.8 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 165.8 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 29.0 points per game (66th)

Iowa State Defense

Overall: 353.4 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 216.6 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 136.8 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (47th)

Arizona State Offense

Overall: 401.9 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 226.3 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 175.6 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 24.8 points per game (90th)

Arizona State Defense

Overall: 334.6 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 214.8 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 119.9 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (69th)

Arizona State ranks 118th in third down percentage, converting 34.1% of the time.

Iowa State ranks 77th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Arizona State’s 22nd-ranked +5 margin.

Arizona State is 91st in the FBS averaging 59.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Iowa State’s 8th-ranked 33.9 per-game average.

Iowa State is 119th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.6% of trips. Arizona State’s red zone defense ranks 33rd at 79.3%.

Arizona State is 8th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:14.

Team leaders

Iowa State

Passing: Rocco Becht, 1,933 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs, 63.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Abu Sama III, 544 yards on 101 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Brett Eskildsen, 409 yards on 21 catches, 3 TDs

Arizona State

Passing: Sam Leavitt, 1,628 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Raleek Brown, 706 yards on 121 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jordyn Tyson, 628 yards on 57 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Iowa State was beaten by BYU 41-27 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Becht led Iowa State with 311 yards on 24-of-36 passing (66.7%) for one touchdown and three interceptions. Carson Hansen carried the ball 16 times for 152 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for eight yards. Eskildsen put up 75 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

Arizona State fell 24-16 to Houston on Saturday, Oct. 25. Leavitt passed for 270 yards on 18-of-35 attempts (51.4%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 22 yards. Brown carried the ball 11 times for 64 yards, adding two receptions for 20 yards. Malik McClain put up 159 yards on seven catches.

Next game

Iowa State plays at TCU on Nov. 8. Arizona State hosts West Virginia on Nov. 15.

By The Associated Press