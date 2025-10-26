Hawaii visits San Jose State in MWC matchup

Hawaii (6-2) at San Jose State (2-5), Nov. 1 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 429.1 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 315 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 114.1 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 24.1 points per game (94th)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 426 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 298.1 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 127.9 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (99th)

Hawaii Offense

Overall: 399.3 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 295.9 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 103.4 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 28.6 points per game (72nd)

Hawaii Defense

Overall: 324 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 196.4 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 127.6 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (57th)

San Jose State is 24th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 33% of third downs.

Hawaii is 117th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin.

San Jose State is 117th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76% of trips. Hawaii’s red zone defense ranks 51st at 81.5%.

San Jose State ranks 81st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:29, compared to Hawaii’s 13th-ranked average of 32:51.

Team leaders

San Jose State

Passing: Walker Eget, 2,160 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Steve Chavez-Soto, 198 yards on 37 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Danny Scudero, 876 yards on 56 catches, 8 TDs

Hawaii

Passing: Micah Alejado, 1,757 yards, 12 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Landon Sims, 382 yards on 81 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Pofele Ashlock, 494 yards on 48 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

San Jose State was defeated by Utah State 30-25 on Friday, Oct. 17. Eget led San Jose State with 340 yards on 27-of-49 passing (55.1%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Chavez-Soto had 102 rushing yards on 11 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 17 yards. Leland Smith had four receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Hawaii beat Colorado State 31-19 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Alejado led Hawaii with 301 yards on 26-of-38 passing (68.4%) for three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 21 yards. Sims carried the ball 12 times for 59 yards, adding three receptions for nine yards. Jackson Harris recorded 109 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

San Jose State hosts Air Force on Nov. 8. Hawaii hosts San Diego State on Nov. 8.

By The Associated Press