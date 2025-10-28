USC rebuilds roster with 10 transfers as coach Eric Musselman enters second season

USC (17-18, 7-13 Big Ten)

Coach Eric Musselman and the Trojans had a rough first year in the Big Ten. One of the lone bright spots was a home win against eventual league champion Michigan State. Starting his second season in Los Angeles, Musselman has completely rebuilt the roster using the transfer portal. Ten of the 13 new players come from other schools. The Trojans are likely still a season or two away from being able to compete for a league championship, but if things break the right way, they could return to the NCAA Tournament.

Players to watch

The Trojans landed transfer Jacob Cofie from Virginia. He brings experience and will give the team a presence at 6-foot-10. Joining him are guard Rodney Rice (Maryland) and forward Chad Baker-Mazara (Auburn). Newcomer Alijah Arenas, a son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, is out after getting hurt in a car accident and having knee surgery. Terrance Williams II (Michigan) transferred to USC last season, but was limited to seven games. If he returns to form, he could be an impact player.

Departures and arrivals

Guard Desmond Claude transferred to Washington. Among the newcomers are Ezra Ausar (Utah), 7-foot-5 Gabe Dynes (Youngstown State), Ryan Cornish (Dartmouth), EJ Neal Jr. (Sacramento State), Jaden Brownell (Samford) and freshmen Jerry Easter II and Patrick O’Brien. Amarion Dickerson (Robert Morris) arrives as last season’s Horizon League defensive player of the year. Jordan Marsh, the Big South newcomer of the year, arrives from UNC Asheville.

Top games

The Trojans open against Cal Poly at home on Nov. 3. They’ll play in the Maui Invitational during Thanksgiving week. They open Big Ten play Dec. 2 on the road at Oregon. Their league schedule includes hosting No. 1 Purdue on Jan. 17.

Facts and figures

Earl Boykins, who worked with Musselman at Arkansas and was coached by him in the NBA, joined the Trojans staff. … The Trojans won one game in the Big Ten Tournament before losing to Zach Edey and Purdue in the second round.

