Toledo hosts Northern Illinois in MAC play

Northern Illinois (2-6) at Toledo (4-4), Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Toledo Offense

Overall: 437.4 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 253.3 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 184.1 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 31.8 points per game (47th)

Toledo Defense

Overall: 237.6 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 142.8 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 94.9 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 16.0 points per game (11th)

Northern Illinois Offense

Overall: 274.6 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 103.1 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 171.5 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 13.4 points per game (134th)

Northern Illinois Defense

Overall: 343.9 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 167.8 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 176.1 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 22.1 points per game (50th)

Northern Illinois is 123rd in third down percentage, converting 33.3% of the time. Toledo ranks 15th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 30.6%.

Northern Illinois is 77th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Toledo’s 23rd-ranked +5 margin.

Toledo ranks 123rd in the FBS averaging 69.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Northern Illinois’ 15th-ranked 38.8 per-game average.

Toledo ranks 117th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.5% of trips.

Northern Illinois ranks 103rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:39, compared to Toledo’s 34th-ranked average of 31:25.

Team leaders

Toledo

Passing: Tucker Gleason, 1,721 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs, 64.5 completion percentage

Rushing: DeaMonte Trayanum, 601 yards on 103 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Junior Vandeross III, 608 yards on 52 catches, 8 TDs

Northern Illinois

Passing: Josh Holst, 602 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 62.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Telly Johnson Jr., 559 yards on 93 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: DeAree Rogers, 439 yards on 38 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Toledo lost 28-7 to Washington State on Saturday, Oct. 25. Gleason threw for 238 yards on 26-of-41 attempts (63.4%) with one touchdown and one interception. Kenji Christian had 33 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding three receptions for 47 yards. Jacob Petersen had five receptions for 58 yards.

Northern Illinois won 21-7 over Ball State on Saturday, Oct. 25. Holst led Northern Illinois with 65 yards on 6-of-11 passing (54.5%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for 36 yards and one rushing touchdown. Chavon Wright had 166 rushing yards on 37 carries. Rogers had three receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Toledo plays at Miami (OH) on Nov. 12. Northern Illinois plays at UMass on Nov. 12.

By The Associated Press