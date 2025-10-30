Ball State and Kent State meet in MAC action

Kent State (3-5) at Ball State (3-5), Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Ball State Offense

Overall: 272.8 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 129.8 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 143.0 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 16.4 points per game (131st)

Ball State Defense

Overall: 415.4 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 229.6 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 185.8 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (104th)

Kent State Offense

Overall: 268.3 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 180.5 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 87.8 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 18.6 points per game (125th)

Kent State Defense

Overall: 467.5 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 260.6 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 206.9 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 36.5 points per game (130th)

Both teams struggle on third down. Ball State ranks 125th in the FBS, converting 32.7% of the time. Kent State ranks 135th, converting on 26.8% of third downs.

Ball State ranks 13th in the FBS averaging 37.4 penalty yards per game.

Kent State ranks 123rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.0% of trips. Ball State’s red zone defense ranks 62nd at 83.3%.

Team leaders

Ball State

Passing: Kiael Kelly, 982 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs, 57.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Qua Ashley, 513 yards on 101 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Qian Magwood, 238 yards on 13 catches, 1 TD

Kent State

Passing: Dru DeShields, 1,109 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs, 57.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Garcia, 321 yards on 88 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Cade Wolford, 395 yards on 15 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Ball State lost 21-7 to Northern Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 25. Kelly led Ball State with 136 yards on 10-of-23 passing (43.5%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 27 times for 86 yards. Ashley carried the ball 11 times for 37 yards, adding one reception for eight yards. Ty Robinson put up 37 yards on three catches.

Kent State won 24-21 over Bowling Green on Saturday, Oct. 25. DeShields threw for 160 yards on 13-of-22 attempts (59.1%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Garcia carried the ball six times for 53 yards and scored one touchdown. Wolford had two receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Ball State hosts Eastern Michigan on Nov. 15. Kent State plays at Akron on Nov. 11.

