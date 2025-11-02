Skip to main content
Lamson throws 3 TD passes in Montana State’s 55-7 win over Northern Colorado

By AP News

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Justin Lamson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Montana State to a 55-7 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday for the Bobcats’ seventh consecutive victory.

Lamson’s pitch to Rocky Lencioni, Adam Jones’ 2-yard run and two Myles Sansted field goals made it 20-0 by halftime.

Lamson threw a pair of TD passes to Taco Dowler and ran 24 yards for another score to break the game open in the third quarter. One of Dowler’s TDs came on a screen pass that he turned into a 67-yard score.

Talon Marsh, a 280-pound defensive lineman, took a tipped pass for an 80-yard pick-6 for the Bobcats (7-2, 5-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 4 in the FCS coaches’ poll.

Northern Colorado (3-6, 1-4) avoided the shutout with 1:31 left on Kieryus Boone’s short TD run.

Montana State has beaten Northern Colorado 13 straight times.

