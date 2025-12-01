Boise State takes on UNLV in the MWC Championship

UNLV (10-2) at Boise State (8-4), Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Boise State by 3.5. Against the spread: Boise State 7-4-1, UNLV 7-5.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Boise State Offense

Overall: 430.4 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 240.6 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 189.8 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 30.8 points per game (42nd)

Boise State Defense

Overall: 330.5 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 167.3 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 163.3 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 23.2 points per game (55th)

UNLV Offense

Overall: 463.3 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 258.6 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 204.7 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 37.2 points per game (12th)

UNLV Defense

Overall: 421.5 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 246.0 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 175.5 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 28.1 points per game (89th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. Boise State is 19th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 33.1% of the time. UNLV ranks 8th, allowing a 29.4% third down conversion rate.

UNLV is 25th in the FBS with a +7 turnover margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Boise State ranks 121st in the FBS averaging 65.2 penalty yards per game, and UNLV ranks 129th with a 68.1-yard average.

Boise State is 122nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.2% of trips. UNLV’s red zone offense ranks 34th, scoring on 89.1% of red zone opportunities.

Boise State ranks 8th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:21.

Team leaders

Boise State

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 1,994 yards, 15 TDs, 7 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Riley, 1,016 yards on 164 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: LaTrell Caples, 515 yards on 43 catches, 3 TDs

UNLV

Passing: Anthony Colandrea, 3,050 yards, 22 TDs, 8 INTs, 68.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jai’Den Thomas, 944 yards on 127 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Bradley, 834 yards on 51 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Boise State won 25-24 over Utah State on Friday, Nov. 28. Max Cutforth led Boise State with 341 yards on 26-of-49 passing (53.1%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Riley carried the ball 25 times for 120 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Quinton Brown had one reception for 66 yards and one touchdown.

UNLV won 42-17 over Nevada on Saturday, Nov. 29. Colandrea led UNLV with 270 yards on 15-of-22 passing (68.2%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball two times for 27 yards and one rushing touchdown. Thomas carried the ball 11 times for 103 yards and scored four touchdowns, adding three receptions for 24 yards. Bradley had three receptions for 71 yards.

By The Associated Press