Chavez-Soto runs for 3 TDs, Eget throws for 458 yards as San Jose State beats Hawaii 45-38

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Walker Eget threw two touchdown passes to Danny Scudero, Steve Chavez-Soto added three rushing TDs, and San Jose State beat Hawaii 45-35 on Saturday night.

San Jose State (2-5, 1-2 Mountain West Conference) has won five in a row against Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors (6-3, 3-2) had their three-game win streak snapped.

Landon Sims ran for a 2-yard TD late in the third quarter and Micah Alejado threw a 20-yard TD pass to Jackson Harris to make it 38-35 with 9:32 to play, but San Jose State answered with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with Chavez-Soto’s third touchdown, a 1-yarder, gave the Spartans a 10-point lead with 5:41 to play.

Eget was 20-of-40 passing for 458 yards with no interceptions and Scudero had seven receptions for 215 yards. Scuduro, a sophomore transfer from Sacramento State who went into the game leading the nation in receiving yards (870) and receiving yards per game (124.3), has 10 touchdowns this season.

Hawaii’s Cam Barfield opened the scoring with a 1-yard run in the first quarter but San Jose State scored the next 21 points to take the lead for good. Chavez-Soto scored on runs of 10 and 20 yards and Lamar Radcliffe added a 2-yard TD run to give the Spartans a 14-point lead with 5:40 left in the second.

Alejado hit Harris for a 68-yard touchdown that made it 21-14 about 1 1/2 minutes later before Eget threw a 50-yard TD pass to Scudero with 3:29 remaining in the first half and Mathias Brown kicked a 24-yard field goal in the closing seconds to make it 17-point game at the intermission.

The Rainbow Warriors opened the second half with a nine-play, 70-yard drive that took five minutes off the clock and trimmed their deficit to 10 points when Alejado hit Sims for a 6-yard touchdown

Three plays from scrimmage later, Eget threw a 62-yard TD pass to Scudero that gave San Jose State a 38-21 lead.

Alejado

Kansei Matsuzawa capped the scoring with a 24-yard field goal and his 21 field goals this season are tied with Richard Spielman (1984) for the most in program history.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25