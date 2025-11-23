Porter, Johnson and Hunter lead Clemson past Georgia 97-94 in OT at Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jestin Porter had 18 points and Efrem Johnson and Dillon Hunter combined to score 13 in overtime to rally Clemson to a 97-94 victory over Georgia on Sunday in the Palmetto bracket of the Charleston Classic.

Porter made half of his 14 shots with four 3-pointers for the Tigers (6-1). Hunter scored six of his 16 points in the extra period and Johnson added seven of his 13. Hunter scored on a tip-in to begin OT, Johnson followed with a dunk and Clemson never trailed in the final five minutes.

RJ Godfrey had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers. Carter Welling and reserve Zac Foster both scored 11.

Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 26 on 9-for-15 shooting with two 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (6-1). Blue Cain added 19 points and seven rebounds, while Somto Cyril scored 11 before fouling out.

Godfrey had nine points in the first half and Clemson led 41-40 at the break.

Kareem Stagg had a dunk for Georgia with 12 seconds left to force OT tied at 80. Jake Wahlin hit two free throws 10 seconds earlier to give Clemson the lead.

The Tigers shot 48% from the floor and made 11 of 25 from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs shot 46% overall but just 30% from distance — 9 for 30.

Clemson won the rebound battle by 10. The game saw eight lead changes and 12 ties.

Both teams finished 1-1 in the event.

