Big 12 matchup features UCF playing No. 22 Houston

No. 22 Houston (7-2) at UCF (4-4), Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. EST.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

UCF Offense

Overall: 417.6 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 226.3 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 191.4 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (74th)

UCF Defense

Overall: 307.8 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 161.4 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 146.4 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (21st)

Houston Offense

Overall: 383.3 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 222 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 161.3 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (62nd)

Houston Defense

Overall: 338.8 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 204.4 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 134.3 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 21.6 points per game (39th)

UCF ranks 123rd in third down percentage, converting 32.7% of the time. Houston ranks 31st on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 34.1%.

UCF ranks 82nd in the FBS averaging 57.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Houston’s 31st-ranked 45.7 per-game average.

UCF is 96th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 87% of trips. Houston’s red zone offense ranks 12th, scoring on 93.5% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

UCF

Passing: Tayven Jackson, 1,334 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 63.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Myles Montgomery, 572 yards on 112 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Duane Thomas Jr., 393 yards on 38 catches, 0 TDs

Houston

Passing: Conner Weigman, 1,890 yards, 16 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Dean Connors, 657 yards on 148 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Amare Thomas, 634 yards on 40 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

UCF was defeated by Baylor 30-3 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Jackson threw for 151 yards on 18-of-33 attempts (54.5%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Montgomery had 50 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding two receptions for 23 yards. Duane Thomas Jr. put up 77 yards on eight catches.

Houston lost 45-35 to West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 1. Weigman passed for 309 yards on 25-of-35 attempts (71.4%) with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for -27 yards and one rushing touchdown. Connors had 71 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding three receptions for 27 yards. Amare Thomas had 10 receptions for 99 yards and three touchdowns.

Next game

UCF plays at No. 13 Texas Tech on Nov. 15. Houston hosts TCU on Nov. 22.

