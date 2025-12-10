Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
43.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

No. 24 Nebraska women remain undefeated after 87-35 romp over Omaha

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Callin Hake matched her career high with 17 points and No. 24 Nebraska pummeled Omaha 87-35 on Tuesday night to stay unbeaten.

Hake made 5 of 9 shots from 3-point range and her only 2-pointer for the Cornhuskers (10-0), who improve to 6-0 at home. She added six assists to help Nebraska score 80-plus points for a school-record 10th straight game.

Jessica Petrie finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, while reserve Amiah Hargrove scored 11 with a team-high nine boards.

Sarai Estupinan had 10 points to lead the Mavericks (1-9), who have lost eight straight.

Hake answered with a 3-pointer after Omaha took a 10-3 lead, Amiah made a layup and a jumper, and Kennadi Williams hit from deep to finish a 10-0 run that turned into a 20-15 lead after one quarter.

Hake hit three from beyond the arc in the second quarter as Nebraska pulled away with a 15-2 run and led 46-22 at the break.

Petrie buried two 3-pointers to begin the third period, pushing the lead to 30.

The Cornhuskers made a season high 13 from beyond the arc — in a school-record 40 attempts.

Nebraska started 10-0 one other time — in the 2009-10 season when it went 30-0 during the regular season. The Cornhuskers lost to Texas A&M in the Big 12 Conference championship game and finished 32-2 after a 76-67 loss to Kentucky in the third round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed.

Up next

Nebraska: Hosts Illinois State on Sunday.

Omaha: At Western Illinois on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.