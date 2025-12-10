No. 24 Nebraska women remain undefeated after 87-35 romp over Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Callin Hake matched her career high with 17 points and No. 24 Nebraska pummeled Omaha 87-35 on Tuesday night to stay unbeaten.

Hake made 5 of 9 shots from 3-point range and her only 2-pointer for the Cornhuskers (10-0), who improve to 6-0 at home. She added six assists to help Nebraska score 80-plus points for a school-record 10th straight game.

Jessica Petrie finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, while reserve Amiah Hargrove scored 11 with a team-high nine boards.

Sarai Estupinan had 10 points to lead the Mavericks (1-9), who have lost eight straight.

Hake answered with a 3-pointer after Omaha took a 10-3 lead, Amiah made a layup and a jumper, and Kennadi Williams hit from deep to finish a 10-0 run that turned into a 20-15 lead after one quarter.

Hake hit three from beyond the arc in the second quarter as Nebraska pulled away with a 15-2 run and led 46-22 at the break.

Petrie buried two 3-pointers to begin the third period, pushing the lead to 30.

The Cornhuskers made a season high 13 from beyond the arc — in a school-record 40 attempts.

Nebraska started 10-0 one other time — in the 2009-10 season when it went 30-0 during the regular season. The Cornhuskers lost to Texas A&M in the Big 12 Conference championship game and finished 32-2 after a 76-67 loss to Kentucky in the third round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed.

Up next

Nebraska: Hosts Illinois State on Sunday.

Omaha: At Western Illinois on Saturday.

