CSU Fullerton visits Wyoming following Henderson’s 25-point game

By AP News

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-0) at Wyoming Cowboys (1-0)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -12.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton takes on Wyoming after Jaden Henderson scored 25 points in CSU Fullerton’s 136-82 victory over the Caltech Beavers.

Wyoming went 8-7 at home a season ago while going 12-20 overall. The Cowboys averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 28.8 in the paint, 10.7 off of turnovers and 4.1 on fast breaks.

CSU Fullerton went 2-15 on the road and 6-26 overall last season. The Titans averaged 11.1 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second-chance points and 6.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

