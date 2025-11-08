Dartmouth beats Princeton 20-17 behind passing and rushing TDs by Grayson Saunier

Skip to main content
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Grayson Saunier threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Harrison Keith made an interception for the second straight game, and Dartmouth beat Princeton 20-17 on Saturday.

Dartmouth (6-2, 3-2 Ivy League) earned its third straight win over Princeton and fifth in the last six meetings. The Big Green also improved to 4-0 at home this season for a five-game streak dating to last season.

Saunier was 12 of 15 for 152 yards and he carried it five time for 25 yards. D.J. Crowther rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown for Dartmouth.

Crowther capped a 15-play, 88-yard drive early in the second quarter with a 3-yard run to give Dartmouth a 14-0 lead. Saunier’s touchdown pass of 25 yards went to Chris Corbo for a 20-3 advantage with 11:01 left in the third.

Princeton went on an 11-play, 80-yard drive to get within three points with 33 seconds remaining. But Dartmouth secured the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Kai Colón threw two interceptions for Princeton (3-5, 2-3). He was 29 of 46 for 266 yards. Colón and Christian Lynch each rushed for a touchdown.

