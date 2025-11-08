Skip to main content
Hughes rallies William & Mary to 30-27 overtime win over Campbell

By AP News

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Hughes scored on a 6-yard run in overtime to lift William & Mary to a 30-27 win over Campbell on Saturday.

It capped a wild finish for the Tribe, who trailed 21-13 with 3:19 left in regulation.

William & Mary went 67 yards in four plays, scoring on a 2-yard run by Rashad Raymond with 1:51 to play. After Hughes’ completion for the 2-point conversion to get within 24-21, the Tribe recovered the onside kick.

Despite two penalties, the Tribe advanced to the Camels’ 16 and then had a delay of game penalty before Keegan Shackford drilled a 38-yard tying field goal with a second to play.

Campbell had a first down on the 8 in overtime, but couldn’t reach the end zone and settled for a 23-yard Alex Crabb field goal. Hughes had a 19-yard run to start the William & Mary overtime possession and scored on the next snap for the win.

Hughes was 24-of-36 passing for 263 yards and ran 21 times for 120 yards for the Tribe (6-4, 5-2 Coastal Athletic Association).

JJ Cowan had 107 yards on 12 carries and scored on a pair of short runs for the Camels (2-8, 2-4).

