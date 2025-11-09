Skip to main content
San Diego State and Idaho State meet in cross-conference game

By AP News

Idaho State Bengals (2-0) at San Diego State Aztecs (1-0)

San Diego; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -22.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State and Idaho State face off in non-conference action.

San Diego State went 12-3 at home a season ago while going 21-10 overall. The Aztecs averaged 7.6 steals, 5.4 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Idaho State finished 10-9 in Big Sky play and 5-10 on the road last season. The Bengals averaged 6.0 steals, 4.5 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

