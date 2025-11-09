Skip to main content
West Georgia faces No. 12 UCLA following Smith’s 26-point game

By AP News

West Georgia Wolves (1-1) at UCLA Bruins (2-0)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits No. 12 UCLA after Josh Smith scored 26 points in West Georgia’s 120-83 win over the Huntingdon Hawks.

UCLA finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Bruins averaged 74.2 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.2% from behind the arc last season.

West Georgia went 2-15 on the road and 6-25 overall a season ago. The Wolves averaged 69.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

