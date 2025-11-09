ACC matchup features Duke squaring off against No. 12 Virginia

No. 12 Virginia (8-2) at Duke (5-4), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Duke Offense

Overall: 452.4 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 312.9 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 139.6 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 35.2 points per game (22nd)

Duke Defense

Overall: 406.4 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 268.6 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 137.9 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 29.1 points per game (98th)

Virginia Offense

Overall: 427.8 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 243.5 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 184.3 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 33.7 points per game (27th)

Virginia Defense

Overall: 329.6 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 215 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 114.6 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 21.6 points per game (39th)

Duke ranks 88th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 41.2% of the time. Virginia ranks 22nd on offense, converting on 47.5% of third downs.

Virginia is 24th in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Duke ranks 125th in the FBS averaging 68.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Virginia’s 25th-ranked 43.8 per-game average.

Duke ranks 124th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92.1% of trips.

Duke is 118th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:13, compared to Virginia’s 30th-ranked average of 31:30.

Team leaders

Duke

Passing: Darian Mensah, 2,794 yards, 24 TDs, 4 INTs, 69.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Sheppard, 657 yards on 100 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Cooper Barkate, 824 yards on 50 catches, 5 TDs

Virginia

Passing: Chandler Morris, 2,088 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: J’mari Taylor, 784 yards on 169 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Trell Harris, 605 yards on 43 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Duke lost 37-34 to UConn on Saturday, Nov. 8. Mensah passed for 222 yards on 22-of-31 attempts (71.0%) with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Sheppard carried the ball 16 times for 100 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for five yards. Sean Brown put up 61 yards on five catches.

Virginia was beaten by Wake Forest 16-9 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Daniel Kaelin led Virginia with 145 yards on 18-of-28 passing (64.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 49 yards. Taylor carried the ball 19 times for 98 yards, adding seven receptions for 30 yards. Harris recorded 60 yards on six catches.

Next game

Duke plays at North Carolina on Nov. 22. Virginia hosts Virginia Tech on Nov. 29.

By The Associated Press