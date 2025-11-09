ACC matchup features Duke squaring off against No. 12 Virginia

No. 12 Virginia (8-2) at Duke (5-4), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
How to watch: ESPN2
Key stats
Duke Offense
Overall: 452.4 yards per game (20th in FBS)
Passing: 312.9 yards per game (4th)
Rushing: 139.6 yards per game (87th)
Scoring: 35.2 points per game (22nd)
Duke Defense
Overall: 406.4 yards per game (106th in FBS)
Passing: 268.6 yards per game (128th)
Rushing: 137.9 yards per game (51st)
Scoring: 29.1 points per game (98th)
Virginia Offense
Overall: 427.8 yards per game (35th in FBS)
Passing: 243.5 yards per game (54th)
Rushing: 184.3 yards per game (38th)
Scoring: 33.7 points per game (27th)
Virginia Defense
Overall: 329.6 yards per game (40th in FBS)
Passing: 215 yards per game (62nd)
Rushing: 114.6 yards per game (31st)
Scoring: 21.6 points per game (39th)
Duke ranks 88th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 41.2% of the time. Virginia ranks 22nd on offense, converting on 47.5% of third downs.
Virginia is 24th in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.
Duke ranks 125th in the FBS averaging 68.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Virginia’s 25th-ranked 43.8 per-game average.
Duke ranks 124th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92.1% of trips.
Duke is 118th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:13, compared to Virginia’s 30th-ranked average of 31:30.
Team leaders
Duke
Passing: Darian Mensah, 2,794 yards, 24 TDs, 4 INTs, 69.8 completion percentage
Rushing: Nate Sheppard, 657 yards on 100 carries, 7 TDs
Receiving: Cooper Barkate, 824 yards on 50 catches, 5 TDs
Virginia
Passing: Chandler Morris, 2,088 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage
Rushing: J’mari Taylor, 784 yards on 169 carries, 11 TDs
Receiving: Trell Harris, 605 yards on 43 catches, 4 TDs
Last game
Duke lost 37-34 to UConn on Saturday, Nov. 8. Mensah passed for 222 yards on 22-of-31 attempts (71.0%) with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Sheppard carried the ball 16 times for 100 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for five yards. Sean Brown put up 61 yards on five catches.
Virginia was beaten by Wake Forest 16-9 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Daniel Kaelin led Virginia with 145 yards on 18-of-28 passing (64.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 49 yards. Taylor carried the ball 19 times for 98 yards, adding seven receptions for 30 yards. Harris recorded 60 yards on six catches.
Next game
Duke plays at North Carolina on Nov. 22. Virginia hosts Virginia Tech on Nov. 29.
By The Associated Press