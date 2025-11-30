Sun Belt Championship pits No. 20 James Madison against Troy

Troy (8-4) at No. 20 James Madison (11-1), Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: James Madison by 21.5. Against the spread: James Madison 8-4, Troy 8-4.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

James Madison Offense

Overall: 451.4 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 211.7 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 239.8 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 37.8 points per game (10th)

James Madison Defense

Overall: 253.5 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 168.8 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 84.7 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 16.0 points per game (10th)

Troy Offense

Overall: 325.6 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 216.4 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 109.2 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 25.2 points per game (86th)

Troy Defense

Overall: 377.8 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 207.1 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 170.7 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 23.9 points per game (63rd)

Troy ranks 65th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 39.3% of the time. James Madison ranks 9th on offense, converting on 50.3% of third downs.

James Madison ranks 130th in the FBS averaging 68.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Troy’s 77th-ranked 55.8 per-game average.

Troy is 21st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 76.7% of trips.

Troy ranks 67th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:01, compared to James Madison’s 2nd-ranked average of 34:20.

Team leaders

James Madison

Passing: Alonza Barnett III, 2,440 yards, 20 TDs, 7 INTs, 61.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 1,051 yards on 169 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Landon Ellis, 532 yards on 32 catches, 5 TDs

Troy

Passing: Tucker Kilcrease, 1,414 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Tae Meadows, 685 yards on 152 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Rara Thomas, 495 yards on 31 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

James Madison won 59-10 over Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 29. Barnett passed for 207 yards on 15-of-21 attempts (71.4%) with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 31 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jobadiah Malary had 154 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. Braeden Wisloski put up 64 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Troy won 28-18 over Southern Miss on Saturday, Nov. 29. Will Crowder threw for 285 yards on 24-of-34 attempts (70.6%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Meadows had 94 rushing yards on 21 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for three yards. Thomas had five receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

