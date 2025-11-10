Skip to main content
Yale hosts Hofstra following Moore’s 20-point game

By AP News

Hofstra Pride (0-1) at Yale Bulldogs (0-1)

New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Hofstra after Ciniya Moore scored 20 points in Yale’s 75-64 loss to the Northeastern Huskies.

Yale finished 4-23 overall last season while going 2-11 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 9.9 assists per game on 20.6 made field goals last season.

Hofstra finished 14-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Pride allowed opponents to score 62.1 points per game and shot 38.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

