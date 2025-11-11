Konieczny leads FGCU against Georgia Southern after 26-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-1) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1)

Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on Georgia Southern after J.R. Konieczny scored 26 points in FGCU’s 113-70 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

FGCU finished 11-5 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 4.9 bench points last season.

Georgia Southern finished 4-11 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Georgia Southern Eagles averaged 74.2 points per game last season, 32.9 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press