Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
51.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Konieczny leads FGCU against Georgia Southern after 26-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-1) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1)

Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on Georgia Southern after J.R. Konieczny scored 26 points in FGCU’s 113-70 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

FGCU finished 11-5 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 4.9 bench points last season.

Georgia Southern finished 4-11 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Georgia Southern Eagles averaged 74.2 points per game last season, 32.9 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.