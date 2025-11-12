NCAA agrees to pay volunteer coaches total of $303 million under proposed settlement

The NCAA would pay $303 million to settle a class-action lawsuit affecting more than 7,700 men and women who worked as volunteer coaches in sports other than baseball, according to a motion for preliminary approval filed this week.

The coaches, by NCAA rule, were prohibited from receiving pay or benefits. The rule was rescinded in January 2023 and the lawsuit was filed two months later in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California to resolve wage-fixing claims.

“We are incredibly proud of this settlement which, if approved, will provide significant and meaningful compensation to thousands of hard-working coaches,” co-lead counsel Dennis Stewart, Michael Lieberman and Bob Gralewski said in a statement Tuesday. “We look forward to the approval process and are committed to ensuring that these funds are distributed to coaches in a fair and efficient manner.”

A request for comment was made to the NCAA.

The NCAA would make three separate payments of $101 million into a qualified settlement fund starting within 30 days of final approval. Approved claimants would be paid no less than $5,000, and many would receive much more.

The settlement applies to all volunteer coaches who worked for a Division I sports program other than baseball between March 1, 2019, and July 1, 2023. A similar settlement to a class-action lawsuit brought by volunteer baseball coaches was approved in September.

Judge William B. Shubb could approve the proposed settlement as soon as next month, according to court papers.

