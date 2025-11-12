Bowling Green and Akron meet in MAC play

Akron (4-7) at Bowling Green (3-7), Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch:

Key stats

Bowling Green Offense

Overall: 300.2 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 154.9 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 145.3 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 18.5 points per game (125th)

Bowling Green Defense

Overall: 350.6 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 202.1 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 148.5 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (78th)

Akron Offense

Overall: 357.6 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 222.9 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 134.7 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (104th)

Akron Defense

Overall: 395.3 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 237.5 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 157.8 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 28.5 points per game (95th)

Akron ranks 130th in third down percentage, converting 31.4% of the time. Bowling Green ranks 36th on defense, holding its opponents to 34.7%.

Bowling Green is 104th in the FBS averaging 62.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Akron’s 35th-ranked 46.3 per-game average.

Akron ranks 119th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.2% of trips. Bowling Green’s red zone defense ranks 125th at 93.1%.

Team leaders

Bowling Green

Passing: Drew Pyne, 882 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Chris McMillian, 341 yards on 84 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jyrin Johnson, 383 yards on 32 catches, 2 TDs

Akron

Passing: Ben Finley, 2,299 yards, 18 TDs, 8 INTs, 52.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Gant, 946 yards on 191 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Marcel Williams, 523 yards on 36 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Bowling Green lost 27-21 to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 8. Hunter Najm led Bowling Green with 129 yards on 11-of-15 passing (73.3%) for one touchdown and one interception. Austyn Dendy carried the ball 21 times for 113 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 26 yards. Johnson put up 36 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Akron lost 42-35 to Kent State on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Finley threw for 424 yards on 32-of-59 attempts (54.2%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Gant had 96 rushing yards on 22 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Williams recorded 206 yards on 14 catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Bowling Green plays at UMass on Nov. 25.

By The Associated Press