Vanderbilt races past Eastern Kentucky 92-62 as Harris scores 17

By AP News

NASHVILLEL, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Harris scored 17 points off the bench, Duke Miles added 15 and Vanderbilt cruised to a 92-62 win over Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday night.

Tyler Tanner added 13 points and Devin McGlockton and AK Okereke had 11 each for the Commodores (3-0), who scored 105 points in their first two games.

MJ Williams scored 20 points for the Colonels (1-2) and Austin Ball had 10.

Vanderbilt shot 52% (36 of 69) from the field with 10 3-pointers and had a rebounding advantage of 15, with a 50-18 advantage on points in the paint.

Eastern Kentucky shot 33% (20 of 60) with eight 3s and was outscored 23-4 on fast break points.

The Commodores shot 58% in the first half, with Miles and Harris scoring 10 points apiece, to take a 45-27 lead. Tyler Nickel had a three-point play and Miles a layup and 3-pointer in an early 11-0 run that had Vanderbilt on top 16-5 almost four minutes in.

Tanner knocked down a 3 to cap a 9-0 burst in the middle of the half as the lead reached 29-9.

The Colonels made just 3 of 14 shots through almost 12 minutes while Vanderbilt was 11 of 17 just about 11 minutes. Eastern Kentucky made four straight including three-straight 3s by Williams to cut the deficit to 16 but then the Colonels missed their last four shots.

A 13-0 run had the Commodores ahead 62-32 five minutes into the second half.

Up next

Eastern Kentucky plays at Kent State on Tuesday.

Vanderbilt is home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

——-

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

