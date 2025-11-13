No. 20 Virginia’s trip to Duke tops ACC’s weekly slate as critical pairing of 1-loss league teams

Things to watch this week in the Atlantic Coast Conference:

Game of the week

No. 20 Virginia (8-2, 5-1 ACC) at Duke (5-4, 4-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

The Cavaliers had lost at N.C. State in an unusual nonconference matchup between longtime ACC teams, but they suffered their first official loss in the standings with Saturday’s home stumble against Wake Forest. The game saw starting quarterback Chandler Morris sidelined early by a hit to the head area, which could lead to some uncertainty about his status or effectiveness leading into Saturday.

The Blue Devils are coming off a loss at UConn, which had followed their thrilling win at Clemson. But that didn’t impact the race for a spot in the league title game. This one will, though, with Virginia and Duke among the five one-loss teams in the ACC standings.

The undercard

N.C. State (5-4, 2-3) at No. 16 Miami (7-2, 3-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Hurricanes have gone from looking well positioned for a trip to the ACC title game and the College Football Playoff to looking up at the jumbled group of one-loss teams ahead of them in the ACC standings. They’re still in the chase, but can’t afford a loss to the Wolfpack — who rode a dominating offensive performance to stun then-unbeaten Georgia Tech before heading into last week’s open date.

Clemson (4-5, 3-4) at No. 19 Louisville (7-2, 4-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Cardinals squandered their own strong footing in the ACC race with last week’s home stumble in overtime to California. They’re set to host a Clemson team that opened the year as preseason ACC favorite but is battling just to ensure bowl eligibility.

Impact players

— Pittsburgh QB Mason Heintschel. The freshman is 5-0 as a starter and has sparked the 23rd-ranked Panthers’ rise. Next comes a visit from No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday.

— Georgia Tech QB Haynes King. He’s had a week off to regroup from the loss at N.C. State, which came despite King accounting for 511 yards of total offense and four TDs. The Yellow Jackets return to action Saturday at one-win Boston College.

Inside the numbers

The league has four teams in the AP Top 25 poll with No. 14 Georgia Tech, No. 16 Miami, No. 19 Louisville, No. 20 Virginia and No. 23 Pittsburgh. … North Carolina’s defense has had a turnaround from a woeful opening month. Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels have 18 sacks in the past three weeks, according to Sportradar. They had nine last weekend against Stanford and visit the Demon Deacons on Saturday. … Florida State hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday having gone 2-12 in ACC play since the start of the 2024 season. That’s at least two wins fewer than every other league team. … California, SMU, Stanford and Syracuse have an open week.

