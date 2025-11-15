Dioubate’s season-best 20 points leads No. 9 Kentucky to a 99-53 win over Eastern Illinois

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Mouhamed Dioubate scored a season-high 20 points to lead No. 9 Kentucky to a 99-53 win over Eastern Illinois on Friday night.

Dioubate, an Alabama transfer, completed a double-double with 11 rebounds and led five players in double figures. Denzel Aberdeen scored 13 points, Otega Oweh added 12, and Malachi Moreno and Andrija Jelavic finished with 11 points apiece.

Coming off a 96-88 loss at No. 12 Louisville on Tuesday, the Wildcats (2-1) rebounded from the setback in impressive fashion. Kentucky led from start to finish and held Eastern Illinois scoreless during a pair of double-digit runs to put the game out of reach in the first half.

Kentucky had a 23-2 run and limited the Panthers to just one field goal and four points in the final 10 minutes of the opening frame. Eastern Illinois had a six-minute scoreless streak and scored just 19 points in the first half

Kentucky (2-1) was without point guard Jaland Lowe, who injured his shoulder in practice on Thursday. Lowe has missed two of the team’s four games this season, but the Wildcats overcame his absence and scored 54 points in the paint.

Sophomore forward Trent Noah returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games because of an ankle injury. Noah finished with eight points and made two 3-pointers in the first half

Terry McMorris led Eastern Illinois (1-3) with 18 points. Andrew Austin scored 13.

By KEITH TAYLOR

Associated Press