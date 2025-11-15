No. 7 Baylor rallies from 8-point deficit in 4th quarter, beats UNLV 62-54

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 23 points and No. 7 Baylor defeated UNLV 62-54 on Friday night.

The Bears (3-0) fell behind by eight in the fourth quarter, but a 1-of-18 shooting drought by UNLV (2-1) helped Baylor erase the deficit and outscore the Lady Rebels 19-5 in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs finished with nine points and 12 rebounds for Baylor.

Scott, who has made an immediate impact for the Bears after transferring from Auburn, has scored 78 points in her first three games at Baylor, scoring at least 20 points in all three games.

Jazmyn Lott scored 18 points to lead the Lady Rebels, while Meadow Roland added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

UNLV turned an eight-point deficit in the third quarter into a seven-point lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lady Rebels came into the game ranked 350th nationally after shooting just 18.5% (5 of 27) from 3-point range through their first two games. But after shooting 1 of 10 from long range in the first half, UNLV’s sharpshooters hit 4 of 8 from beyond the arc in the third quarter, fueling a 17-2 run at one point.

The Bears took advantage of the briefly short-handed Lady Rebels, who lost Lott after she went to the court in a scramble for the ball and needed assistance off the floor.

Baylor went on an 11-2 run before Lott returned, and drained UNLV’s second field goal of the fourth quarter with a little more than two minutes left.

Up next

Baylor: Hosts Le Moyne on Sunday

UNLV: At Montana State on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press