Wainwright scores 20 as Pacific defeats Cal State Fullerton 85-73

By AP News
By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — TJ Wainwright scored 20 points in Pacific’s 85-73 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

Wainwright added five rebounds for the Tigers (3-1). Jaion Pitt shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Jaden Clayton had 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Bryce Cofield finished with 18 points for the Titans (1-3). Fullerton also got 12 points from Jaden Henderson. Joshua Ward and Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro scored 10 points each.

Pacific led 44-24 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

