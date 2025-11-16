North Dakota defeats UC Riverside 76-74

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Greyson Uelmen had 18 points in North Dakota’s 76-74 win over UC Riverside on Saturday.

Uelmen finished 8 of 14 from the field for the Fightin’ Hawks (2-3). Marley Curtis added 15 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line and also had three steals. Zach Kraft went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Highlanders (2-2) were led by Marqui Worthy, who posted 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Dylan Godfrey added 14 points for UC Riverside. Andrew Henderson also put up 12 points and six rebounds.

Up next

North Dakota’s next game is Wednesday against Creighton on the road, and UC Riverside visits Cal Baptist on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press