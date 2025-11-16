Chandler Morris throws 2 TDs as No. 20 Virginia beats Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Chander Morris hasn’t been at Virginia for long, but coach Tony Elliott knows to never doubt his toughness. Because of that, Elliott wasn’t the least bit surprised when the sixth-year transfer declared himself ready to play Saturday.

Morris, who left last week’s loss to Wake Forest following a hit to the head, passed for 316 yards and two touchdowns as No. 20 Virginia kept its conference title hopes intact with a 34-17 victory over Duke.

“He was adamant about this,” Elliott said. “This is what he came here (for), an opportunity to be in this position in the month of November.”

Morris completed 23 of 35 passes for the Cavaliers (9-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) who piled up 540 total yards. He also threw two interceptions, including one that Duke linebacker Tre Freeman returned 18 yards for a touchdown.

J’Mari Taylor ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, and Trell Harris had career highs with eight catches for 161 yards, including a 20-yard score that made it 20-3 in the third quarter.

“We got into a rhythm, able to run the ball early and often, and it just kind of set everything up,” Morris said.

Duke reached the Virginia 8-yard line on its next possession, but Mitchell Melton sacked Darian Mensah on fourth down. Three players later, Taylor sprinted for a 78-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.

Mensah finished with 213 yards and one touchdown on 18 of 35 passing as Duke (5-5, 4-2 ACC) dropped its second straight.

““Very disappointing night,” Duke coach Manny Diaz said. “We were thoroughly outclassed by Virginia. I think their quarterback was outstanding and in terrific control.”

Virginia started fast, marching 75 yards on 14 plays on the game’s opening drive and scoring on Taylor’s 3-yard run. Duke went the entire first quarter without a first down, totaling only 16 total yards.

Todd Pelino’s 49-yard field goal got the Blue Devils on the scoreboard with 5:33 left in the second quarter. But the Cavaliers scored twice more before halftime, including a 12-yard pass from Morris to Sage Ennis, to extend the lead to 17-3.

Takeaways

Virginia: The Cavaliers remain in the driver’s seat for a spot in the ACC title game, though tiebreakers should keep things interesting.

Duke: The Blue Devils have dropped two straight since a rare win at Clemson and still need another victory to become bowl eligible.

Sweating it out

Virginia’s last five wins had all come by 10 points or fewer. That included overtime victories over Florida State, Louisville, and North Carolina.

Elliott called Saturday his team’s “most complete” performance of the season in all three phases yet still found himself sweating toward the end.

“We just relaxed for a millisecond, which created an opportunity for them to put up 14 points on us,” Elliott said, referring to Freeman’s pick-six that brought Duke back within 31-17 with 9:30 left. “I’m like, ‘Man, I want to finish.’”

Up next

Virginia: Closes out the regular season by hosting Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Nov. 29.

Duke: Visits North Carolina next Saturday for the Victory Bell.

By DOUG BONJOUR

