Gabalis throws 4 TD passes, Hines runs for 2 TDs as Tarleton State beats N. Alabama 61-0

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw four touchdown passes, Tylan Hines had TD runs of 18 and 17 yards and Tarleton State beat North Alabama 61-0 on Saturday night.

Gabalais was 12-of-16 passing for 282 yards and threw two interceptions. Hines returned from an injury suffered in a season-opening win over Portland State on Aug. 23 and finished with 80 yards rushing on 12 carries. Peyton Kramer three receptions for 128 yards for Tarleton State (10-1, 6-1 United Athletic Conference).

Gabalis threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to Kramer on the Texans’ second offensive play from scrimmage and added scoring strikes to Danny Joiner, Trevon West and Cody Jackson.

Back-up quarterback Daniel Greek completed each of his six passes for 84 yards and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Parker. James Paige capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run.

North Alabama (2-9, 1-6) finished with 145 total yards and committed six turnovers.

Tarleton State, ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll, rebounded from a last-second 31-28 loss at Abilene Christian on Nov. 1 and is tied with the Wildcats atop the conference.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football