Luke Altmyer throws two TD passes, Illinois hands Maryland 6th straight loss, 24-6

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Luke Altmyer threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns to Hudson Clement and rushed for 62 yards Saturday as Illinois defeated Maryland 24-6, handing the Terrapins their sixth straight loss.

Clement caught three passes for 72 yards for the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten). Kaden Feagin rushed for 81 yards and a TD and Ca’Lil Valentine ran for 64 yards.

“I preached all week about us having to play complementary football with offense, defense and the kicking game,” said Illinois coach Bret Bielema.

“The game wasn’t pretty, but we did enough good things to win. Our offensive line’s play was inspiring. Ka’Lil and Kaden continue to take steps forward.”

Malik Washington was 25 of 46 through the air for 238 yards for Maryland (4-6, 1-6), which won its first four games this season before going on its losing streak.

DeJuan Williams caught eight passes for 50 yards and rushed for 43 yards. Shaleak Knotts had four catches for 62 yards.

“We’ll keep pushing and we’ll keep fighting for each other and finish this thing up the right way,” said Maryland coach Michael Locksley. “I’ll remain positive, and make sure we do all we can for the older players who deserve it.”

Maryland’s Jalen Huskey made a diving interception of an Altmyer pass with 11 seconds to go in the first half.

That gave the Terrapins eight straight games with a pick and their Big Ten-leading 18th interception of the season. It was only the fifth interception of the year for Altmyer.

Takeaways

Maryland: Locksley’s hot seat just got hotter with his team’s lackluster loss to Illinois. New Maryland athletics director Jim Smith is taking a long look at the school’s football program, and what he sees is a coach who has never had a winning record in the Big Ten in his seven years in charge of the team. Among this season’s issues are an ineffective rushing attack (55 yards on the ground vs. Illinois) and a defense that has allowed nearly 30 points per game in conference play. Smith has said Locksley will remain Maryland’s coach for the rest of the season.

Illinois: The Illini have won two straight since back-to-back losses to No. 1 Ohio State and Washington dashed their College Football Playoff chances. With games coming up against Wisconsin and Northwestern, a four-game winning streak to end the regular season and a 9-3 record to take to a bowl game is a reachable goal. Illinois tied the program record for victories last season when it finished 10-3.

Nothing at the start

Maryland hasn’t allowed an opponent to score on its opening drive all season. Illinois joined the crowd when it went 3-and-out on its first possession, with a 25-yard pass on third down from Altmyer to Clement overturned on a replay.

Up next

Maryland: Home vs. No. 18 Michigan on Saturday.

Illinois: At Wisconsin on Saturday. Bielema was the Badgers’ coach from 2006-12. He went 68-24 and took Wisconsin to three straight Rose Bowl games over those seven seasons.

By STEVE STEIN

Associated Press