Kayden McGee’s TD run lifts UNLV over Utah State 29-26 in double OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kayden McGee scored on a 25-yard first-down run and UNLV rallied to beat Utah State 29-26 in double overtime on Saturday night.

McGee’s game-winning run for UNLV (8-2, 4-2 Mountain West Conference) came after Tanner Rinker’s field goal had given Utah State (5-5, 3-3) a three-point lead. Rinker and Ramon Villela both missed field goals in the first OT.

Bryson Barnes threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Brady Boyd late in the first quarter, Miles Davis capped a 10-play, 81-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the second, and Utah State led 13-3 after Rinker missed 1 of 2 extra-point kicks.

UNLV managed only Villela’s 31-yard first-quarter field goal until Anthony Colandrea scored on a 10-yard run late in the second to cut it to 13-10 at halftime.

Rinker kicked a 24-yard field goal midway through the third quarter, but Colandrea directed a 75-yard drive and capped it with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Daejon Reynolds as the Rebels moved back in front 17-16 heading to the fourth.

Villela kicked another 31-yarder at the end of a 10-play drive to up UNLV’s lead to four with 11 minutes remaining.

Barnes raced 58 yards for a score to put the Aggies up 23-20 with seven minutes to go, but Villela’s 32-yard field goal tied it with 2:18 remaining.

Colandrea completed 24 of 43 passes for 276 yards with one interception for the Rebels.

Barnes finished with 256 yards on 19-for-38 passing for the Aggies and rushed 22 times for 124 yards. Braden Pegan had eight receptions for 109 yards.

