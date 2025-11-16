Southern Miss visits South Alabama in Sun Belt matchup

Southern Miss (7-3) at South Alabama (3-7), Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

South Alabama Offense

Overall: 377.4 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 183.1 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 194.3 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 25.0 points per game (83rd)

South Alabama Defense

Overall: 358.0 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 177.9 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 180.1 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 28.1 points per game (92nd)

Southern Miss Offense

Overall: 409.9 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 259.1 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 150.8 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 30.5 points per game (50th)

Southern Miss Defense

Overall: 395.1 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 223.0 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 172.1 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 25.9 points per game (79th)

Southern Miss is 118th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.1% of the time. South Alabama ranks 47th on offense, converting on 42.6% of third downs.

South Alabama is 63rd in the FBS with a +1 turnover margin, compared to Southern Miss’ 3rd-ranked +13 margin.

South Alabama is 135th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 97.1% of trips. Southern Miss’ red zone offense ranks 71st, scoring on 84.2% of red zone opportunities.

Southern Miss is 115th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:10, compared to South Alabama’s 44th-ranked average of 30:44.

Team leaders

South Alabama

Passing: Bishop Davenport, 1,826 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kentrel Bullock, 814 yards on 180 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Devin Voisin, 688 yards on 53 catches, 4 TDs

Southern Miss

Passing: Braylon Braxton, 2,186 yards, 19 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeffery Pittman, 548 yards on 124 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Elijah Metcalf, 541 yards on 40 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

South Alabama won 26-14 over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Nov. 15. Davenport passed for 162 yards on 17-of-23 attempts (73.9%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 50 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Bullock carried the ball 20 times for 85 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for -1 yards. Anthony Eager had five receptions for 83 yards.

Southern Miss lost 41-14 to Texas State on Saturday, Nov. 15. Landry Lyddy passed for 267 yards on 29-of-44 attempts (65.9%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. Pittman had 54 rushing yards on 11 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 11 yards. Metcalf had 10 receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

South Alabama plays at Texas State on Nov. 29. Southern Miss hosts Troy on Nov. 29.

By The Associated Press